FINRA Investigating Robinhood Founders' Registration Status

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is investigating Robinhood over the registration status of its personnel, including CEO Vlad Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. stated in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it received a FINRA investigative request on Monday "seeking documents and information" related to its compliance with FINRA registration requirements for personnel, including the potential "non-registration status" of Tenev and Bhatt. "Robinhood is evaluating this matter and intends to cooperate with the investigation," the filing states. FINRA and the SEC are also looking into employee trading in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS