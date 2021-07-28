EU Approves €30.5B French Plan To Jolt Renewables Projects

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition regulator has given the thumbs-up to a French government plan totaling €30.5 billion ($35.97 billion) to boost renewable energy production, saying the package of investments won't unfairly distort energy markets and will help Europe meet climate goals. The European Commission approved the scheme Tuesday under EU state aid rules, which set out parameters for how individual EU member governments may provide aid to specific industries while also preventing unfair competition in the European Economic Area. The rules are meant to keep member states from subsidizing local monopolies or otherwise giving an unfair advantage to certain industries within their borders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS