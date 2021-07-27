Illumina Wants Extra Witnesses For FTC Merger Challenge

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Illumina is asking the Federal Trade Commission's in-house administrative judge for permission to have two extra expert witnesses speak on behalf of the biotech company's $8 billion plan to pick up cancer testing company Grail. Expert witnesses for FTC proceedings are normally capped at five per side, but Illumina told the administrative judge in a filing that was made available Friday that it believes its situation qualifies as an extraordinary circumstance that should make it an exception under agency rules. "The Court should allow Respondents to designate seven expert witnesses because of the sheer breadth of complex, novel issues in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS