Texas Atty Cops To Passing PACER Docs To Drug Traffickers

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas defense attorney has pled guilty to passing public court documents to Mexican drug traffickers in violation of the Travel Act, the latest instance of federal prosecutors getting creative with a long-neglected federal law intended to fight organized crime. Eric S. Jarvis, 48, of Mission, Texas, admitted Monday to helping "known drug traffickers" by sending them criminal complaints from PACER with information on shipments seized by law enforcement and co-conspirators in an ongoing investigation, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison as part of his plea agreement. Jarvis pulled the documents on at least eight occasions beginning in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS