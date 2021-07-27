Conn. Medical Practices Want Partial COVID-19 Coverage Win

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Medical practices in Connecticut told a state court on Monday that the imminent risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the transmission of the virus along with government closure orders caused "direct physical loss" of property. Two Hartford units must cover the practices' losses from suspension of operations and changes to offices and business models "to protect the lives of their patients, the well-being of their communities, and their properties in the face of this unprecedented disaster," the owners said in a bid for partial summary judgment that their insurance policies cover the pandemic losses. The medical practices rejected application of the...

