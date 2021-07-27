Harvest Health Sued Over $2.1B Deal With Pot Giant Trulieve

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. and members of its board of directors were hit Tuesday with an investor's suit in Colorado federal court claiming the company failed to properly apprise shareholders about the terms of its proposed $2.1 billion acquisition by medical cannabis company Trulieve. In the suit, plaintiff Catherine Coffman claims when the company encouraged its investors to approve the deal, it left out critical information concerning financial projections for both companies and the numbers backing up the fairness opinions the company's financial advisers offered. The multibillion-dollar deal, which was announced in May, would see Trulieve pick up...

