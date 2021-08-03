Hunter Biden's 'Blind' Art Sales Show Ethics Purity Challenges

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- New clients always ask two questions: First, why do government ethics rules make no sense? We respond that these are just rules like the tax code, and are not required to make sense to regular citizens. And second, why can't I use a blind trust? Blind trusts generally don't work for protecting clients from financial conflicts of interest, because the conflicted assets when contributed are still known. As a result, qualified blind trusts are rare. Instead, clients are required to divest their problematic assets, often incurring significant economic cost. Still, the attractiveness of blindness — the concept that those serving in...

