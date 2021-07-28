Colo. Bar Clarifies When Attys Must Ask About Illegal Conduct

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Bar has determined that attorneys don't have a duty to inquire about a client's request if they have no actual knowledge or are not willfully blind to a client's criminal or fraudulent activity, differing from standards set by the American Bar Association last year. The Colorado Bar Association Ethics Committee, which adopted its opinion on July 10, determined that if an attorney knows their nonlitigation service could assist in illegal conduct, they have a duty to inquire. But unless they're acting willfully blind, their duty does not extend further than that. The opinion comments on Rule 1.2(d) of the...

