3rd Circ. Clears Unnamed Appellate Judges Of Race Bias

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's Judicial Council on Tuesday rejected a Black former court executive's allegations that two unnamed appellate judges from another circuit abused their authority to force him into retirement based on his race. In an opinion authored by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith, the council adopted a special committee's recommendation to dismiss a judicial misconduct complaint brought against two judges, whose names and circuit were not identified. In the 2020 complaint, an unnamed former "unit executive" alleged that the judges conducted unsanctioned interviews with court staff in order to muddy his reputation and ultimately replace him with a...

