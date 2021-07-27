NY Giants GC Rips 'Strangle' Threat Suit As Misleading

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The New York Giants called on a New Jersey state court Tuesday to throw out a fired video director's whistleblower suit over his alleged workplace violence complaints, saying he has misrepresented remarks by the team's general counsel in claiming the executive threatened to "strangle" him if he shared confidential information. The Giants said an audio recording of that exchange — which David Maltese secretly made and later turned over to the team — shows he "intentionally and maliciously has misled the court and the public about the tone and content" of his communications with general counsel William J. Heller, the confidentiality...

