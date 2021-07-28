Ireland To Tighten Exec Accountability At Finance Firms

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 11:56 AM BST) -- The Irish government is drafting legislation that will allow regulators to hold senior executives at banks, insurers and investment firms to account for mistakes and failings that take place at their firm. Paschal Donohoe, minister for finance in the republic, said on Tuesday that the cabinet has approved a draft Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill, which was drawn up to hold bosses at financial institutions liable if employees commit wrongdoing under their watch. The proposals will introduce a so-called senior executive accountability regime, which will force companies and senior managers to set out clearly who is responsible for decision-making. This...

