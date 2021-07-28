Underwriter Pauses Sales After German Partner Mulls UK Exit

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 2:28 PM BST) -- An underwriter said it has hit pause on the sale of new travel insurance policies because of uncertainty over whether its German insurance partner would retain a permanent presence in the U.K. Travel Insurance Facilities PLC, also known as tifgroup, said on Tuesday that the step was a temporary measure, adding that the German insurer, Union Reiseversicherung, had suspended new sales. As a managing general agent, tifgroup sells policies and handles claims on behalf of the insurer, which operates under the brand URV. "URV is currently in the process of evaluating options for the future, including re-entering the U.K. market following...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS