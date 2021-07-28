Pensions Body Criticizes Scale Of UK Regulatory Change

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 1:21 PM BST) -- The government should establish an independent commission to coordinate reform across the pensions sector, a trade body said Wednesday, as it warned that a recent deluge of regulatory proposals threatens efficiency by creating overlapping rules. The Investment and Savings Alliance said the financial services and pensions sectors has been bombarded with consultations on regulatory change. The alliance said that the government should create an independent savings commission to ensure that reforms to the sector do not overlap and introduce a "significant repetition of work" for the industry. "The financial services industry in general and the pensions sector in particular has seen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS