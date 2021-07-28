Ex-SFO Official Says He Was Unaware Of Peers' ENRC Chats

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 5:18 PM BST) -- A former Serious Fraud Office investigator testified Wednesday that he was kept in the dark by the agency's then director and an investigator about private meetings they had with a Dechert LLP attorney running an internal corruption probe into mining giant ENRC. Mark Thompson, who headed the SFO's probe into Kazakh mining company Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., was unaware that SFO director Richard Alderman and investigator Dick Gould had off-the-book meetings with Neil Gerrard, a Dechert attorney conducting an internal inquiry into the miner. Under cross-examination, Thompson admitted he had no explanation why he had not been briefed about meetings between...

