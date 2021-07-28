FCA Eyes Senior Level Diversity Targets For Listed Firms

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 12:25 PM BST) -- The finance regulator is considering introducing new diversity targets for publicly-listed companies, including gender and ethnicity targets for board positions and senior management roles. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that it is asking the sector for responses to proposals that would nudge companies toward targets that aim to boost the diversity of their boards and executive teams. The targets — which ask finance firms to ensure that their boards are made up of at least 40% women and have at least one member from a non-white ethnic minority background — would not be strict quotas, the watchdog said. But managers...

