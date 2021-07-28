Head Of Mortgage Broker Appeals FCA Fine And Lifetime Ban

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- The director of a mortgage broker is appealing a lifetime ban and a £25,000 ($35,000) fine from the Financial Conduct Authority, the watchdog said on Wednesday, as it alleged that he had inadequate means to prevent financial crime. Markos Markou has referred a decision notice issued by the FCA on Jan. 29 to the Upper Tribunal Tax and Chancery Chamber, the City watchdog said. Markou, who acts as director and chief executive of Financial Solutions (Euro) Ltd., also offered mortgages without insurance, the City watchdog said. The FCA said in its January decision that it considered that Markou was "not a fit...

