Judge O'Malley To Retire, Giving Biden 2nd Fed. Circ. Seat

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:33 AM EDT) -- Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley will be retiring in March, according to a U.S. Courts posting, giving President Joe Biden a chance to name a second judge to the appeals court. Judge O'Malley, 64, had been appointed to the court in 2010 by President Barack Obama, after serving as a judge in the Northern District of Ohio for 16 years. She will be eligible for senior status after her November birthday, but according to the Tuesday vacancy notification, she will not be taking it. Before becoming a judge, she'd previously worked at the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP and Jones Day. Her...

