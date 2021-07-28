Seven Firms Join Pension Portal's 'Alpha Test'

Law360, London (July 28, 2021, 3:07 PM BST) -- Seven pension companies have joined an initial test of a government portal to reunite savers with lost pension pots, the official body behind the project said on Wednesday. The Pension Dashboards Programme said the participation of the seven companies, which include pension giants Aviva and Legal & General, would create a "strong foundation" for the project. The portal, which will enable Britons to locate forgotten pension pots and calculate their income in retirement, was a key part of the Pension Schemes Act, which was passed by Parliament in February. The largest U.K. pension schemes will be required by law from 2023...

