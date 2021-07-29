House Backs Big Boost To FinCEN's Budget In Spending Bill

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network would receive tens of millions of dollars in additional funding under the federal spending package approved by the U.S. House on Thursday, which would be the agency's biggest budget boost in years. The spending bill calls for authorizing a budget of roughly $190 million for FinCEN in fiscal year 2022, an increase of 50%, or more than $63 million, above the current fiscal year's enacted level. The bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled House by a 219-208 party-line vote, now moves to the Senate. FinCEN had sought a large expansion in its budget as it works to...

