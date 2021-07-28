Latham-Led Duolingo Prices $520M IPO

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Language learning app Duolingo began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday after pricing a $520 million initial public offering guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Duolingo priced its shares at $102 each, above its original range of $85 to $95 apiece, and sold 3.7 million shares for gross proceeds of about $377 million. Certain of Duolingo's shareholders are selling about 1.4 million shares, from which the company won't receive proceeds, it said. Duolingo's underwriters have a 30-day option to buy roughly 766,000 additional shares, which could raise another $78 million, it...

