In Praising O'Malley, Attys Call For District Judge To Fill Seat

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Retiring Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley is the only member of the court who has served as a district judge, a background that attorneys say provided a necessary perspective that informed her incisive decisions and that they hope to see in her eventual replacement. The appeals court confirmed Tuesday that Judge O'Malley will retire in March, giving President Joe Biden months to select and seek to confirm what would be his second appointment to the Federal Circuit. His first, Judge Tiffany Cunningham, was confirmed by the Senate last week. The appeals court had never had a former district judge as a...

