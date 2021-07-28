6th Circuit Ends Ohio Voters' Marijuana Ballot Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Wednesday delivered a final blow to a long frustrated effort by Ohioans to put a marijuana decriminalization referendum on the ballot, saying the dispute was no longer relevant since the election had passed. "Without a time machine, we cannot go back and place plaintiffs' initiatives on the 2020 ballot," the three-judge appellate panel wrote in a published unsigned opinion. "So plaintiffs' first request for injunctive relief is moot." The advocates had originally brought their case to the courts arguing stay-at-home orders issued during the pandemic made it impossible for them to gather the signatures for their...

