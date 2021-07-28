Longtime Sidley Leader Howard Trienens Dies At 97

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- During his eight decades with Sidley Austin LLP, Howard J. Trienens helped guide the firm through massive growth and change, including the launch of its New York and Los Angeles offices. Trienens died this week of natural causes at age 97. Trienens, who was a partner at Sidley at the time of his death, first joined the firm as an associate in 1949. During his time at the firm he served as chair of its executive committee from 1977 to 1993. In addition to helping guide the New York and LA office openings, he led initial forays into the Asia-Pacific market...

