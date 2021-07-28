Mich. Credit Union Launches Cannabis Biz Banking Program

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan credit union has announced the launch of a cannabis banking program in the Great Lake state, with plans to add one or two new cannabis-related business members each month for the rest of 2021. Frankenmuth Credit Union said in a Tuesday statement that the program, called Envy, will offer critical financial services for legal cannabis businesses in partnership with the cannabis-focused fintech company Green Check Verified. During the pilot program for the rest of 2021, the credit union will maintain a wait list and contact all businesses on the list, per Frankenmuth's announcement. Frankenmuth CEO Vickie Schmitzer said in...

