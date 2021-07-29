Black Administrator Fired By Pa. Private School Blames Bias

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The former head of admissions at a Pittsburgh-area private school said racial bias was behind his firing in July, amid a backlash against the perceived influence of "critical race theory" at the school that led to the dismissal of the school's only Black administrators, according to a lawsuit filed against the school in Pennsylvania federal court. Douglas Leek, who is Black, said Sewickley Academy's interim head, Ashley Birtwell, fired him after a group of parents criticized the school's "diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice" or DEISJ initiatives as being "critical race theory in sheep's clothing," and got the prior head of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS