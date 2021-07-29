Mine Sues Neighbor After Flooding Cut Off Silver Access

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- An Idaho mining company has claimed in federal court that decades-old mismanagement at a neighboring mine caused the lower levels of its own mine to flood with highly contaminated water, preventing it from accessing as much as $82 million worth of silver ore and damaging its property. Crescent Mine LLC sued Bunker Hill Mining Corp., which operates the neighboring mine, and New Bunker Hill Mining Co., which owns the mine, in Idaho federal court Wednesday. Crescent Mine told the court that under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, Bunker Hill must pay to fix the damage caused by flooding...

