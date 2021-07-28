'Momentous Day' As FDA OKs 1st Interchangeable Biosimilar

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval Wednesday of the first-ever interchangeable biosimilar, pharmacies will automatically be able to substitute Semglee, a generic insulin medication sold by Viatris, for the insulin it references, Lantus, which is sold by Sanofi. Experts have determined that the drug made by Viatris Inc. — formerly known as Mylan — is "highly similar" to the drug from Sanofi SA, and that there are "no clinically meaningful differences" in terms of safety, purity and potency, according to the FDA. For that reason, pharmacists will be allowed to swap out pricier biologics for Semglee without the prescriber's approval,...

