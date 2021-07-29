PRA Clarifies Rules On Brexit Insurance Business Transfer

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 4:29 PM BST) -- The Bank of England has clarified the rules on transferring insurance businesses between the U.K. and Europe after Brexit in an effort bid to make the process easier for companies. The central bank's regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, launched a consultation on Wednesday over amendments to regulations on Part VII transfers, in which companies move insurance liabilities from one legal entity to another. The failure to agree a deal on cross-border freedom of financial services before Brexit means that older insurance contracts written by London insurers for clients based on the Continent must now be moved to new entities established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS