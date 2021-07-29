Linklaters Guides £400M Pension Deal For Tobacco Giant

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 11:43 AM BST) -- British American Tobacco said on Thursday that it has insured £400 million ($560 million) of the liabilities of its staff retirement scheme with Pension Insurance Corporation. It is the second such deal for the defined benefit pension plan of the London-based tobacco giant, which sealed a £3.4 billion mega-deal with the British insurer in 2019. The deal offers a safeguard against the risk that members of the scheme will live longer than expected and the danger that their benefits will be hit by changes in interest rates or investment performance. The scheme has total liabilities of £4.1 billion and more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS