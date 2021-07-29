Deloitte Exposes Weaknesses In Key ECB Payments System

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 3:22 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank said on Thursday that it will commit to improving the security of its platform for processing large-volume payments in the banking system after an investigation into a series of failures and outages in 2020. The 18 proposals for reform have been published in a report by the ECB and accounting giant Deloitte on the TARGET2 and TARGET2 Securities payment systems, as they are known. TARGET2 settles payments linked to the monetary policy operations of the Eurosystem — the monetary authority of the eurozone — as well as bank-to-bank and commercial transactions. TARGET2 Securities is a common platform...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS