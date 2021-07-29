EX-SFO Official Denies Dishonest Plot To Delete ENRC Emails

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- A former SFO investigator testified Thursday that he had to "double delete" his emails because the agency lacked storage capacity, denying accusations that he tried to conceal communications with a Dechert attorney running an internal corruption probe into mining giant ENRC. Mark Thompson, who headed the Serious Fraud Office's probe into Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., said he cleared his old emails to free up storage space in his inbox, not to cover his tracks with Neil Gerrard, an attorney with Dechert LLP who was conducting an internal inquiry into the miner. Thompson said under cross-examination at the High Court that he must...

