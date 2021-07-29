Three Firms Fined £100M For Overpriced Thyroid Drug

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 2:53 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it has hit Advanz and two other companies with more than £100 million ($140 million) in fines after finding that the drugmaker had inflated the price of tablets for a thyroid condition by 1,110%. The price hike came at a "huge cost" to the National Health Service, the Competition and Markets Authority said. The watchdog has fined Advanz Pharma Corp. £40.9 million for increasing the price of liothyronine tablets from £20 in 2009 to £248 in 2017. Advanz charged excessive and unfair prices between 2009 and 2017 for supplying the tablets — which are used to treat thyroid hormone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS