Robinhood Hits The Markets After $2.1B Cravath-Led IPO

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Stock-trading platform Robinhood made its public market debut Thursday after pricing a much-anticipated, $2.1 billion initial public offering guided by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. Robinhood Markets Inc. sold 55 million shares at $38 apiece, the low end of its expected range of $38 to $42. Robinhood is selling the bulk of the shares on offer, while its co-founders and chief financial officer are selling a combined 2.6 million of their shares in the offering, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Robinhood won't see any of the proceeds from its executives' stock sales, making its net proceeds from the...

