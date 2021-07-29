Gov't Urged To Allow Automatic Pension Pot Consolidation

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- The government should allow retirement savings providers to automatically consolidate pension pots to help protect Britons from unnecessary administration fees, one of the U.K.'s largest pension companies said on Thursday. Scottish Widows said it polled more than 5,000 U.K. workers in March and found tat almost three-quarters, 72%, were in favor of allowing providers to automatically merge pension pots. The number of small pension plans has grown rapidly since the government introduced rules in 2012 that require employers to automatically enroll staff in workplace retirement schemes. Workers' savings from earlier retirement pots do not automatically move to new workplace pension schemes...

