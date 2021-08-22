Eviction Crisis Will Put NYC's Right To Counsel To The Test

Tenants demand eviction protections and improvements to a state-run rental assistance program at a rally in Brooklyn on August 19. (Emma Whitford | Law360)

New York City Civil Legal Services

by the numbers

+480%

Increase in funding for civil legal services in New York City from $40 million in fiscal year 2015 to a budgeted $232 million in 2022.

38%

Share of New Yorkers who have access to legal representation in housing court in 2020, up from 1% in 2014.

-19%

Drop in evictions conducted by city marshals, which declined from 21,100 in 2017 to 17,000 in 2019, before the pandemic-related eviction moratoriums set by both the federal and state governments in 2020.

+95%

Change in the number of immigrant counseling cases, from 14,700 in 2017 to 28,600 in 2020.

Source: New York City Independent Budget Office