Miles & Stockbridge Adds Ex-Reed Smith Insurance Atty

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Miles & Stockbridge PC bolstered its insurance recovery group by naming former Reed Smith LLP litigator Andrew Weiner as a partner in the firm's office in Washington, D.C., the firm has announced. Weiner is already tapped to lead the firm's rapidly expanding insurance group thanks to his nearly two decades of experience representing corporate policyholders in all phases of litigation, Miles & Stockbridge said in a press release issued last week. Weiner told Law360 in an emailed statement that he prides himself on "being not only an insurance coverage lawyer, but a trial lawyer," and that Miles & Stockbridge's focus on...

