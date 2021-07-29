Ex-Del. Judge Wants IP Axed As Indefinite For Squarespace

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A retired Delaware federal judge urged her former court to invalidate a series of patents DataCloud Technologies LLC has asserted against her client SquareSpace Inc., claiming they're invalid as indefinite and the patent owner has all but admitted to that. In a renewed motion for judgment on the pleadings, retired Judge Sue L. Robinson and her co-counsel said the seven patents-in-suit describe only what the invention does, not how to actually achieve it. Such claims are indefinite under Section 112 of the Patent Act, the motion states. "The inventors named in the asserted patents were free to seek patent protection for novel, useful,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS