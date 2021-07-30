Lloyds EU Operations Highlight Challenges For UK Insurers

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- In recent months, there have been a number of headlines referring to the potential problems for the operating model of Lloyd's Europe SA. These potential problems could echo across U.K. insurance operations that are focused on cross-border distribution and risk-carrying in relation to European Union clients. While the post-Brexit regulatory landscape in the EU would rightly be seen overall as a more challenging and stringent one in which to operate — where, in general, a business is either authorized under, or in beach of, local law — it may be that individual member states have made or come to make discrete...

