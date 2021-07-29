Hemp Exec Won't Defend Co. From Default Loss in TM Case

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The CEO of a Kentucky hemp company has told a federal judge that he will not defend his unresponsive business partner or company from claims that they infringed on a hemp product retailer's trademarked name. In a response filed Wednesday, Jeremy Luciano, CEO of Industrial Hemp Solutions, which does business as Global Hemp Solutions, conceded that default judgments in favor of Global Hemp Inc. and against his co-defendants would not preclude him from continuing his own defense. But he did ask the court to closely scrutinize Global Hemp's request for damages. "[Luciano] requests an evidentiary hearing before this ruling is entered...

