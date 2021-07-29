Feds Seek $25M Penalty For Alleged Steel Tariff Fraud

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The federal government sued a Pennsylvania metal lid company seeking $25 million, saying the company had passed off steel lids from Europe as duty-free products for years, but then refused to pay the penalties. U.S. Customs and Border Protection first penalized Crown Cork & Seal Co. Inc. and its direct subsidiary, Crown Cork & Seal USA, in March 2017. But four years out and the fine still outstanding, the U.S. took the importers to the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday, seeking a court order requiring the companies to pay the bill. "Defendants … have not paid any portion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS