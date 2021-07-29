Puerto Rico Restructuring Plan Heads For Creditor Vote

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday sent Puerto Rico's $35 billion restructuring plan out for an October creditor vote after being told the island's fiscal oversight board may call on an eight-decade-old law to get the new bond issues needed to make the plan work. At a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain approved the plan disclosure statement submitted by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico after board counsel described the changes it has made to the statement since the hearing began two weeks ago. Changes include the addition of a $260 million bond insurer settlement...

