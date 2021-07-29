Fired IRS Worker's Arbitration Bid Untimely, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A former Internal Revenue Service customer service representative cannot challenge her termination, given with a day's notice, after a split Federal Circuit said Thursday that her attempt to arbitrate the agency's decision under her collective bargaining agreement was too late. A circuit panel ruled 2-1 that Angel L. Arceneaux could not arbitrate her termination because she invoked her CBA's arbitration clause more than 30 days after the agency made its final decision. A letter sent from the IRS to Arceneaux on Feb. 17, 2017, was the agency's final decision, but the National Treasury Employees Union didn't seek arbitration on her behalf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS