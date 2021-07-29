CFO Of John Pierce's Legal Org Facing Criminal Charges

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The chief financial officer of controversial attorney John Pierce's new civil rights organization, the National Constitutional Law Union, or NCLU, was indicted last year for allegedly falsifying court documents in what prosecutors say was a scheme to defraud an elderly woman. According to publicly available court documents and an August 2020 announcement by the Fayette County District Attorney's Office, Ryan Joseph-Gene Marshall was clerking for a Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas judge when he was allegedly caught falsifying court documents to help a colleague steal nearly $100,000 from her grandmother. Roughly eight months after Marshall was hit with conspiracy, theft and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS