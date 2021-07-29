Bipartisan Sens. Propose 77 New Fed. Judgeships Nationwide

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators on Thursday proposed adding 77 federal district court seats across the country, matching the judiciary's recommendations — except for omitted appellate seats — and splitting the new judgeships between 2025 and 2029 to sidestep partisan concerns. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Chris Coons, D-Del., said they want to see the first comprehensive expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990 to address overburdened courts that hinder access to justice. The JUDGES Act proposal matches the Judicial Conference of the United States' recent recommendations for 77 new district judgeships in 13 states across the country, with more than...

