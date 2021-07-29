Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says Zoom Formal Attire Optional, But Clothing A Must

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge on Wednesday told attorneys representing parties in litigation over the Keystone XL Pipeline that they're not required to wear formal attire when they appear before him in an upcoming virtual hearing on Zoom, but offered a friendly reminder that some form of clothing is required.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison's wardrobe warning came in a two-page order that laid out instructions for the litigation's initial case management conference scheduled for Sept. 2, which will be held virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order gave counsel basic instructions for using Zoom and noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!