Judge Says Zoom Formal Attire Optional, But Clothing A Must

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge on Wednesday told attorneys representing parties in litigation over the Keystone XL Pipeline that they're not required to wear formal attire when they appear before him in an upcoming virtual hearing on Zoom, but offered a friendly reminder that some form of clothing is required. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison's wardrobe warning came in a two-page order that laid out instructions for the litigation's initial case management conference scheduled for Sept. 2, which will be held virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The order gave counsel basic instructions for using Zoom and noted that...

