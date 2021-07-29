Lawmakers Unveil Overhaul Of Judiciary Workplace Rights

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced a new comprehensive proposal to provide the 30,000 federal judiciary workers with the same rights and protections against discrimination, sexual harassment and other misconduct afforded to other government workers and those in the private sector. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate introduced versions of the Judiciary Accountability Act of 2021, citing the spate of harassment cases that have surfaced in the judiciary since the start of the #MeToo movement. "While numerous institutions — including Congress — have taken action to address these issues, the federal Judiciary has failed to take effective...

