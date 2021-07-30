FCA Wins Order To Block Illegal Lender's Property Claims

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 12:35 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has obtained a court order to nullify hundreds of claims secured over properties by an illegal moneylender after he took ownership of his victims' homes when they could not pay their debts. The regulator said that it had won an order from the High Court to remove around 625 HM Land Registry charges, notices or restrictions on properties registered in the name of companies owned by the lender, Dharam Prakash Gopee. The registry records ownership of land and property in England and Wales. Goopee had illegally offered victims loans that were secured against their homes, the FCA said on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS