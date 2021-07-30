Small Advisers' Professional Indemnity Premium Costs Jump

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 12:54 PM BST) -- Professional indemnity insurance for some financial advice companies rose by almost 14% in 2020, according to figures from the finance watchdog, as experts warn that cover is becoming prohibitively expensive for small businesses. The Financial Conduct Authority published data on Thursday showing that the average professional indemnity insurance premium for a financial advice company with annual revenue of up to £100,000 ($140,000) a year, stood at just over £2,900 in 2020, up from an average of £2,580 in 2019. Professional indemnity insurance is mandatory for financial advisers and offer protection against negligence claims. Insurers are seeking to limit exposures to a sector that...

