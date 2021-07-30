COVID Biz Interruption Disputes Focus Of 17% Of Irish Claims

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 2:16 PM BST) -- Nearly a fifth of complaints linked to the coronavirus pandemic received last year by Ireland's financial ombudsman were disputes over business interruption insurance during the health crisis, according to official figures. The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman said on Thursday that it received 1,051 complaints last year about the impact of COVID-19 on the sector. Of those, 180 — or 17% — were about business interruption insurance. The insurance protects companies against the risk that retail premises will be temporarily shut, typically as a result of property damage such as fires. But some policies are sold with add-ons that offer cover...

