Binance Crypto-Exchange Winds Down Derivatives In Europe

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 2:40 PM BST) -- Cryptocurrency firm Binance announced on Friday that it is winding down its futures and derivatives product offerings across Europe, where it has been coming under increasing regulatory scrutiny amid concerns about compliance and protection for investors. Binance Deutschland GmbH, which says it is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it is ending its derivatives and futures trading business in Europe, beginning with Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Customers will have 90 days to close their accounts, the company said. "With immediate effect, users from these countries will not be able to open new futures or derivatives products accounts," the exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS